Dr. Francine Testa, MD

Pediatrics
4 (6)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francine Testa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Testa works at PEDIATRIC SPECIALTY CENTER in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT and Old Saybrook, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale New Haven Childrens Hospital
    1 PARK ST, New Haven, CT 06504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5708
  2. 2
    Guilford Surgery Center LLC
    5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-2181
  3. 3
    1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 202, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5708
  4. 4
    Yale New Haven Hospital Old Saybrook Medical Ctr
    633 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-5708

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Dr. Testa has been treating my daughter for quite some years and i am 100% satisfied with her treatment towards my daughter... not only is she very attentive but takes the time to listen to the patient and also to explain things very thoroughly.
    Guadalupe Donnelly in New Haven, CT — Sep 30, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Francine Testa, MD
    About Dr. Francine Testa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144296112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.