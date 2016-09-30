Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francine Testa, MD
Overview
Dr. Francine Testa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Testa works at
Locations
1
Yale New Haven Childrens Hospital1 PARK ST, New Haven, CT 06504 Directions (203) 785-5708
2
Guilford Surgery Center LLC5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-2181
- 3 1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 202, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-5708
4
Yale New Haven Hospital Old Saybrook Medical Ctr633 Middlesex Tpke, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 Directions (203) 785-5708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Testa has been treating my daughter for quite some years and i am 100% satisfied with her treatment towards my daughter... not only is she very attentive but takes the time to listen to the patient and also to explain things very thoroughly.
About Dr. Francine Testa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144296112
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
