Dr. Francine Samuels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francine Samuels, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Gastroenterology155 Polifly Rd Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8840
Eric Berkowitz MD PC390 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024 Directions (917) 675-6637
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son was a bit nervous going to a new doctor but Dr. Samuels was so kind and caring and made him feel at ease in the office. Her interaction with him was excellent! She took her time explaining things to us and even made a call while we were there to get additional info on his lab results. Couldn't have asked for a better experience!
About Dr. Francine Samuels, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
