Dr. Francine Paston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francine Paston, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Paston works at
Locations
Green Mountain Pediatrics255 Union Blvd Ste 120, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 764-6534
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Green Mountain Pediatrics was warm and welcoming. I was so anxious when I arrived and they immediately made me feel at ease. The staff is kind and professional. The COVID practices made me feel safe. They even offered to see me out in the parking lot. Dr. Paston was on time, answered all my questions in a detail in a manner that I understood. I love that the practice is conservative with medications but will suggest a more natural approach when appropriate. I love all the providers.
About Dr. Francine Paston, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1982630224
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
