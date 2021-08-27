Overview

Dr. Francine Manuel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Manuel works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.