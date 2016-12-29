Dr. Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francine Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Francine Long, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Naperville Office100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Long is a very professional and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Francine Long, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1063406924
Education & Certifications
- West Suburban Hospital Med Center Of Oak Park
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
