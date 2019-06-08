Dr. Francine Hippolyte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hippolyte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Hippolyte, MD
Overview
Dr. Francine Hippolyte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Women's Comprehensive Health Center1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 390-9242
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hippolyte is a very kind, trustworthy, knowledgeable and very professional doctor. She is just a amazing doctor. At my visits with her she always greets me with a wonderful smile she makes you feel comfortable about your visit. She personally calls me and talks to me about my test results. I would recommend her to family and friend without a doubt. She the best.
About Dr. Francine Hippolyte, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hippolyte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hippolyte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hippolyte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hippolyte has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hippolyte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hippolyte speaks Arabic and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hippolyte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hippolyte.
