Dr. Francine Hanberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Francine Hanberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Francine Hanberg M.d.1624 W Olive Ave Ste G, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 843-1819
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend her because she is caring, thorough, and extremely competent.
About Dr. Francine Hanberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1114984366
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanberg speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanberg.
