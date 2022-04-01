Dr. Francine Fradella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fradella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Fradella, DO
Overview
Dr. Francine Fradella, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 747 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 799-2771
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 245, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-4343
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7290Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot understand the bad reviews listed. Both my daughter and I have been coming to this office for many years. The office staff is very friendly and the doctors are top notch!! Very happy here!!
About Dr. Francine Fradella, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962420851
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
