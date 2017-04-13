Dr. Francine Blei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francine Blei, MD
Dr. Francine Blei, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 210 E 64th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 702-7795
Dr. Dec Plastic Surgery100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 702-7795
Remarkably kind and compassionate with and overall knowledge and expertise.She directed us to the specialist we needed .
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1982698106
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Blei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blei speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.