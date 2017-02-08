See All Dermatologists in Winter Park, FL
Dermatology
Dr. Francille Macfarland, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Macfarland works at Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery - Winter Park West in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dry Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Winter Park West Office
    1400 S Orlando Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 299-7333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Ringworm

Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 08, 2017
    Just the BEST doctor ever. I see her twice a year for my skin cancer issues. Friendly, professional, kindness is the way to describe this fantastic doctor. Thank you for great care.
    Riverview, FL — Feb 08, 2017
    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • U Dist Hosp
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Francille Macfarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macfarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macfarland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macfarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macfarland works at Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery - Winter Park West in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Macfarland’s profile.

    Dr. Macfarland has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dry Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macfarland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Macfarland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macfarland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macfarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macfarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

