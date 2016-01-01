Dr. Francie Masters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francie Masters, MD
Dr. Francie Masters, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiology1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 523-8542
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Francie Masters, MD
- Breast Radiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114180445
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masters accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.