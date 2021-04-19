See All Podiatrists in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM

Podiatry
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Squatrito works at Bay Foot and Ankle Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Foot and Ankle Center
    1775 Lewis Turner Blvd Ste 102, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0859
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801187307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Regional Medical Center|Mercy Regional Medical Center - Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francia Squatrito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Squatrito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Squatrito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Squatrito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Squatrito works at Bay Foot and Ankle Center in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Squatrito’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Squatrito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squatrito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Squatrito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Squatrito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

