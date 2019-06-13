Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas-Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Rojas-Delgado works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Heart Rhythm Center, PA7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 360, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 347-4033
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas-Delgado?
My experience has been great. I would highly recommend Dr. Rojas.
About Dr. Francia Rojas-Delgado, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285849406
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas-Delgado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas-Delgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas-Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas-Delgado works at
Dr. Rojas-Delgado has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas-Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas-Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas-Delgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas-Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas-Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.