Dr. Francesco Vendrame, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vendrame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Vendrame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francesco Vendrame, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vendrame works at
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
-
2
UHealth Diabetes Research Institute1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vendrame?
Excellent, take time to explain everything to patients, friendly and he has a lot of knowledge
About Dr. Francesco Vendrame, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1093119554
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vendrame has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vendrame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vendrame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vendrame works at
Dr. Vendrame has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Iodine Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vendrame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vendrame. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vendrame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vendrame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vendrame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.