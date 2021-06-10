Overview

Dr. Francesco Rotatori, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Milano and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Rotatori works at Francesco Rotatori, MD in New York, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.