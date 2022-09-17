See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (346)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ di Catania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Palazzo works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Jefferson Surgical Associates
    1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 346 ratings
Patient Ratings (346)
5 Star
(307)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(7)
Sep 17, 2022
Dr. PALAZZO makes you feel comfortable and at ease. He explains his concerns that is understandable and in great detail. He is a skilled surgeon.
— Sep 17, 2022
About Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD

  • Bariatric Surgery
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Italian
  • 1770621336
Education & Certifications

  • UCSF Medical Center
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Univ di Catania
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Palazzo works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Palazzo’s profile.

Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

346 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

