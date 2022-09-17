Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ di Catania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. PALAZZO makes you feel comfortable and at ease. He explains his concerns that is understandable and in great detail. He is a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Francesco Palazzo, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770621336
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Univ di Catania
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palazzo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palazzo has seen patients for Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palazzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palazzo speaks Italian.
346 patients have reviewed Dr. Palazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palazzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.