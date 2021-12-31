See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital

Dr. Gargano works at Francesco Gargano, MD, PhD in New York, NY with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    Cljohnsonmd PC
    22 W 48th St Ste 300, New York, NY 10036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 794-8468
    The Institute For Advanced Reconstruction
    535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 741-0970
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1831359421
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Rome La Sapienza
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gargano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gargano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gargano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gargano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gargano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gargano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

