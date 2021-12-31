Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Gargano works at
Locations
-
1
Cljohnsonmd PC22 W 48th St Ste 300, New York, NY 10036 Directions (917) 794-8468
-
2
The Institute For Advanced Reconstruction535 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 741-0970Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Gardano as an emergency patient with a finger injury. He was efficient and professional and helped me to feel well taken care of in a moment of vulnerability. He gave me a realistic assessment of the injury and the recovery I could anticipate. My 3 follow up visits to his office were similarly reassuring as the healing process took its course. I highly recommend Dr Gardano both as a practitioner and as someone who is kind and perceptive to the emotional needs of his patients
About Dr. Francesco Gargano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Italian
- 1831359421
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Rome La Sapienza
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gargano works at
Dr. Gargano speaks Italian.
