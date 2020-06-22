Overview

Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Ferretti works at Thakkar Patel & Avalos MDS LC in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

