Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferretti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- FL
- Sebring
- Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD
Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.
Dr. Ferretti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thakkar, Patel and Avalos, LLC1009 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-5129
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Sebring
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Hepatitis B
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colonic Volvulus
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Distal Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Familial Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Atresia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Intussusception
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Panniculitis
- View other providers who treat Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Ileus
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Postoperative Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Pouchitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer, Familial
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Swallowing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferretti?
He’s my hero ! I have crohn’s. I was sick for 10 years! I started going to him 20 years ago and I’ve been well ever since.
About Dr. Francesco Ferretti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811969645
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferretti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferretti works at
Dr. Ferretti has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferretti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferretti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferretti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferretti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferretti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.