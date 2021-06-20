Overview

Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Tekula works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.