Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Francesca Tekula, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Community Hospital Anderson.
Orthopedic Surgery Center2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 683-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Central Indiana Orthopedics14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 773-4301Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent doctor!
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Dr. Tekula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tekula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tekula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tekula has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tekula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tekula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tekula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tekula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tekula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.