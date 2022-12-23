Dr. Francesca Swartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesca Swartz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francesca Swartz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swartz works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swartz?
Dr. Swartz….. Her professionalism and her bedside manner towards me as the patient was as like always impeccable. I have giving her name to several of my friends and they all say the same about her that she is amazing.
About Dr. Francesca Swartz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578742904
Education & Certifications
- Plancher Orthopedics
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swartz works at
Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Swartz speaks Spanish.
300 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.