Dr. Francesca Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesca Rogers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Leslie Korostoff MD A Professional Corporation191 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (747) 477-1843
Rialto1850 N Riverside Ave Ste 190, Rialto, CA 92376 Directions (909) 546-1270
Fontana17171 Foothill Blvd Ste C, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (909) 428-3457
Woman To Woman Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group249 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-1683
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Francesca Rogers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Med Ctr
- Franklin Sq Med Ctr
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
