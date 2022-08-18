Dr. Francesca Perugini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perugini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francesca Perugini, MD
Dr. Francesca Perugini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine.
Health Central Women S Care PA7777 Forest Ln Bldg D Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 427-7065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Easily one of the best OBGYNs you can find. Have been going to her for 15 years. Personable, doesn't rush through appointments like some doctors, and breaks down elaborate medical details so you understand.
About Dr. Francesca Perugini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891746772
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
