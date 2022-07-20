See All Ophthalmologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Francesca Nesi-Eloff, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francesca Nesi-Eloff, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Nesi-Eloff works at Karma Internists P.C. in Novi, MI with other offices in Flint, MI, Southfield, MI, Livonia, MI and Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cnsltnts Optmc & Facl Plstc Sgy
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 420, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 344-7888
    Flint Office
    2353 S Linden Rd Ste C, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 733-3556
    Consultants in Ophthalmic & Facial Plastic Surgery
    29201 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 357-5100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Consultants in Ophthalmic & Facial Plastic Surgery
    33300 5 Mile Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Consultants in Ophthalmic & Facial Plastic Surgery
    36650 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-0672
    Consultants in Ophthalmic & Facial Plastic Surgery
    15356 Trenton Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 258-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Nesi-Eloff did DCR surgery on both of my eyes. Very impressed with her. Many doctors could not find a solution to my problems!!! Glad my eyes are not dripping water anymore!
    About Dr. Francesca Nesi-Eloff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285856484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society Of Ophthalmic & Plastic Reconstructive Surgery
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
