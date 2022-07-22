See All Dermatologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Delray Dermatology - Cosmetic Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James Island Family Practice L L C
    490 MARTELLO DR, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-1139
  2. 2
    Delray Dermatology and Cosmetic Center
    550 Se 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 440-8020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Acne
Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 22, 2022
    Having moved down to Delray about 18 months ago, I decided the time had come to find a local dermatologist and was directed to Delray Dermatology by my General practitioner' office. Outside of a little longer wait in the waiting room (this is a busy place, but for a good reason!) I saw one of the PAs and then Dr. Lewis. I had my first skin check, which I deem a necessity now that I'm down in Florida full time (the truth is, I should have started doing this long ago). I spoke to Dr. Lewis about another concern, and have since decided that I will be signing up for a facial package. Back to the office being busy. It did take me 2-weeks to get an appointment. This is not a practice that you can just expect to walk in and get to see the doctor. It is not because the office is understaffed. It's not. It is busy, with a steady stream of patients. Once I did get in to see the Doctor I never felt rushed. Dr. Lewis and her staff were attentive and make you feel comfortable.
    Susan W. — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558598698
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chief Resident At Medical University Of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University In Nashville, Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francesca Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

