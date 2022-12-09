See All General Surgeons in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Francesca Delach, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Francesca Delach, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Delach works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA and Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Abington Breast Surgical Services, Abington Jefferson Health - Willow Grove
    2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 17, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Abington Breast Surgical Services
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Delach?

Dec 09, 2022
Dr. Delach treated me for breast cancer: consultations, port placement surgery for chemo; lumpectomy and lymph node biopsy surgery; post-op consultation. She is incredibly thorough in her explanations; my surgery was successful; and she always puts you, the patient, first. Nurses who tended to me have commented on the small size and neatness of my scars. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Delach to anyone who automatically thinks they have to go to Penn or Fox Chase.
— Dec 09, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Francesca Delach, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delach to family and friends

Dr. Delach's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Delach

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Francesca Delach, MD.

About Dr. Francesca Delach, MD

Specialties
  • Breast Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972866770
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Uc Riverside
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Delach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Delach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Delach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delach.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Francesca Delach, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.