Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
Overview
Dr. Francesca Delach, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Breast Surgical Services721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Abington Breast Surgical Services125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 310, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Abington Breast Surgical Services, Abington Jefferson Health - Willow Grove2701 Blair Mill Rd Ste 17, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Abington Breast Surgical Services3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Delach treated me for breast cancer: consultations, port placement surgery for chemo; lumpectomy and lymph node biopsy surgery; post-op consultation. She is incredibly thorough in her explanations; my surgery was successful; and she always puts you, the patient, first. Nurses who tended to me have commented on the small size and neatness of my scars. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Delach to anyone who automatically thinks they have to go to Penn or Fox Chase.
About Dr. Francesca Delach, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972866770
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Uc Riverside
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Delach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delach.
