Dr. Frances Yuan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frances Yuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Yuan works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Facey Medical Group
    14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
  2
    FMG - Valencia Specialty & Women's Health
    23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 481-2400
  3
    Facey Medical Group
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 118, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 424-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2018
    She delivered both of my daughters in 2009 and 2010 and i healed so quickly and suffered little post op pain. My csections were both a breeze with her! Contemplating going back to California JUST for her for my third child.
    About Dr. Frances Yuan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1285665604
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Marshall University School Of Med
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

