Dr. Frances Yuan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Yuan works at Facey Medical Group in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.