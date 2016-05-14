Overview

Dr. Frances Weinstock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Weinstock works at Baptist Medical Associates in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.