Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frances Valdes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Valdes works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5302
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 26, 2022
    My oncologist Frances Valdes is a super special person, devoted, loving, she offers peace of mind, security and trust. God bless you!! I love her like my family, one day she told me God and I will heal you.
    About Dr. Frances Valdes, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487642583
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

