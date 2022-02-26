Dr. Frances Valdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Valdes, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Valdes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Valdes works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdes?
My oncologist Frances Valdes is a super special person, devoted, loving, she offers peace of mind, security and trust. God bless you!! I love her like my family, one day she told me God and I will heal you.
About Dr. Frances Valdes, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1487642583
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdes works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.