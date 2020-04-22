Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD
Dr. Frances Pritchard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Ut Methodist Physicians- Surgical Oncology7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 280, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 347-8270
Duckworth Pathology Group Inc.1211 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 609-3525
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 516-6792
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pritchard is a doctor that explains your health condition in simple language terms. She is caring & she takes the time to answer & explain any questions that you may have. She is highly recommended by people that I know who has been a patient of hers.
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.
