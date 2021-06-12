Dr. Perez-Suarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frances Perez-Suarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Perez-Suarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
West Kendall Obgyn LLC8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 226-5651
Florida Woman Care LLC3155 NW 82nd Ave Ste 202, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 226-5651
- 3 15955 SW 96th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 722-9656
West Kendall Baptist Hospital9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 226-5651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Doctora , se las recomiendo cien por ciento , hace sentir muy seguro a sus pacientes por su linda personalidad
About Dr. Frances Perez-Suarez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457731994
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.