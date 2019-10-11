Overview

Dr. Frances Cruz Pacheco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Cruz Pacheco works at Primary Health Care Associates in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.