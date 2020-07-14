Overview

Dr. Frances Myers Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pharr, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Myers Mitchell works at Industrial Family Day & Night Clinic in Pharr, TX with other offices in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.