Dr. Frances Lomibao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomibao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Lomibao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frances Lomibao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They completed their fellowship with Indianapolis University School Of Medicine
Dr. Lomibao works at
Locations
-
1
Lomibao Rheumatology and Wellness Care7700 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 300A, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (469) 825-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lomibao?
Dr. Lomibao and her staff were amazing. They were very accommodating and sweet. Dr. Lomibao has a great, positive energy that was entirely pleasant.
About Dr. Frances Lomibao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1942526504
Education & Certifications
- Indianapolis University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomibao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomibao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomibao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomibao works at
Dr. Lomibao has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomibao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lomibao speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomibao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomibao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomibao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomibao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.