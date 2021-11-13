Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM
Overview
Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA.
Dr. Lagana works at
Locations
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of hers for years. She can be a little tough - I’m diabetic, and when I’m not taking care of my feet, she’s not shy about telling me how badly that can end up! But as hard as her words can be to hear, they are motivated by sincere interest in my well-being. She is a thorough, efficient, tough-love doctor that I respect so much!
About Dr. Frances Lagana, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Lagana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagana has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.