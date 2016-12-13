Dr. Frances Gurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Gurland, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Gurland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 216 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 568-4066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurland?
I highly recommend Dr. Gurland! She is caring and compassionate. Easy to talk you and actually listens to you and tries to help you in every way possible.
About Dr. Frances Gurland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710064720
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.