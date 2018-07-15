Dr. Frances Crites, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crites is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Crites, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Crites, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Crites Frances B MD Office8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 308, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 361-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crites is a wonderful doctor. She takes the time to listen and answer your questions and concerns. She truly cares.
About Dr. Frances Crites, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093798068
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crites has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crites accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crites speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Crites. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crites.
