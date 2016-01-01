Dr. Frances Travelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Travelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frances Travelli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Travelli works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatric Cardiology Elizabeth1718 E 4th St Ste 605, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Travelli?
About Dr. Frances Travelli, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1114152469
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Travelli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Travelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travelli works at
Dr. Travelli has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Travelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.