Dr. Broyles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frances Broyles, MD
Overview
Dr. Frances Broyles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Broyles works at
Locations
Swedish Weight Loss Services - First Hill1124 Columbia St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-2440
Swedish Neuroscience Specialist - Cherry550 17th Ave Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broyles is tops in assessing, diagnosing, treatment plans and follow up, the BEST Endocrinology clinician anywhere in or around Seattle. I base this judgement on having been seen by 7 Endocrinologist in the area who didn't make the grade or come anywhere close to it. Having worked in medicine for the past 44 years in locations all over the USA. I feel safe and honored to be a patient under the care of Dr. Broyles.
About Dr. Frances Broyles, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Broyles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broyles has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broyles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Broyles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broyles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.