Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon, Puerto Rico|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Behrmann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behrmann?
Dr Behrmann is excellent, always takes her time explaining and listening.
About Dr. Frances Behrmann, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831186162
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of South Florida, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, Tampa, Fla.|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine (Texas)
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Internal Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas
- Universidad Central del Caribe Bayamon, Puerto Rico|Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Behrmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Behrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrmann works at
Dr. Behrmann speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.