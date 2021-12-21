Dr. Frances Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Beard, MD
Dr. Frances Beard, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Memphis Dermatology Clinic PA1455 UNION AVE, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 762-6655
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been to Dr. Beard twice for cosmetic procedures. Both times went well. It took a series of 5 appointments/every 3 weeks to complete. I can only recall her being severely late once. Never happened again. Her skills with the Laser are excellent and the staff I encountered were very nice. She too is an excellent Dermatologist.
About Dr. Frances Beard, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770550659
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beard has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.
