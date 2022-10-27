Overview

Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / College of Dentistry



Dr. Ballagas works at Innovative Endodontics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.