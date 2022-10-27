See All Endodontists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD

Endodontics
5 (121)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / College of Dentistry

Dr. Ballagas works at Innovative Endodontics in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Innovative Endodontics
    7352 Stonerock Cir Ste B, Orlando, FL 32819 (407) 434-0305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    I had to do re treatment of an old root canal and a new root canal on adjacent tooth needless to say i was very scared. I arrived to the office and front staff were very friendly. Inside I was lucky my initial treatment appointment I was with Maria who made sure i was calm, explained everything and even hold my hand during the procedure! Dr Ballagas explained everything to me and made sure I understood everything before starting was very knowledgeable and caring! I just had my last appointment everything went perfectly and I had Estrella who again explained everything thoroughly and took amazing care of me! Thank you so much Dr Ballagas and to all the Amazing staff!!
    JessicaG — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD

    • Endodontics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306097837
    • University of Florida / College of Dentistry
    • University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
    • University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballagas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballagas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballagas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballagas works at Innovative Endodontics in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ballagas’s profile.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballagas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballagas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballagas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballagas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

