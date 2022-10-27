Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballagas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD
Dr. Frances Ballagas, DMD is an Endodontics Practitioner in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / College of Dentistry
Dr. Ballagas works at
Innovative Endodontics7352 Stonerock Cir Ste B, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 434-0305
I had to do re treatment of an old root canal and a new root canal on adjacent tooth needless to say i was very scared. I arrived to the office and front staff were very friendly. Inside I was lucky my initial treatment appointment I was with Maria who made sure i was calm, explained everything and even hold my hand during the procedure! Dr Ballagas explained everything to me and made sure I understood everything before starting was very knowledgeable and caring! I just had my last appointment everything went perfectly and I had Estrella who again explained everything thoroughly and took amazing care of me! Thank you so much Dr Ballagas and to all the Amazing staff!!
- Endodontics
- English, Spanish
- 1306097837
- University of Florida / College of Dentistry
- University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
- University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
- University of Puerto Rico
