Dr. Frances Alba, MD
Dr. Frances Alba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3189
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 272-3189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is a great surgeon, very good hands. She took a lot of time and explained everything to me.
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Dr. Alba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alba has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.