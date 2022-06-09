Dr. Francene Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Francene Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Francene Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc.3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-8892Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen in less than 15 minutes after arrival. Very nice staff. Very professional. Never felt rushed and she was quick to answer any questions.
About Dr. Francene Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Of South Fl
- St Thomas
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.