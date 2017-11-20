Overview

Dr. Franc Strgar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Strgar works at Oregon Psychiatric Partners in Eugene, OR with other offices in Jasper, OR. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.