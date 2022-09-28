Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook-Bolden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD
Overview
Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Cook-Bolden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin Specialty Dermatology150 E 58th St, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 223-6599Wednesday3:00pm - 8:30pmThursday3:00pm - 8:30pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook-Bolden?
I was extremely pleased with my visit from beginning to end! Staff was welcoming and warm. Dr. Cook-Bolden was patient with me and allowed me to express myself. Her bed side manner is what is desired by patients, pleasant and warm. I was comfortable and she made it so. She knew what she was talking about and explained to me in depth what was, what is and what will be. I look forward to my next appointment. I'd DEFINITELY recommend her and have already forwarded her info. Wish there were deserves 10 stars to give. Wish I'd found her sooner!!! P.S KEEPING HER IN THE FAMILY IS A MUST.
About Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710990346
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook-Bolden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook-Bolden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook-Bolden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook-Bolden works at
Dr. Cook-Bolden has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook-Bolden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cook-Bolden speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook-Bolden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook-Bolden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook-Bolden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook-Bolden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.