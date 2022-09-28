Overview

Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Cook-Bolden works at Skin Specialty Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.