Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Cook-Bolden works at Skin Specialty Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin Specialty Dermatology
    150 E 58th St, New York, NY 10155 (212) 223-6599
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Rash
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 28, 2022
    I was extremely pleased with my visit from beginning to end! Staff was welcoming and warm. Dr. Cook-Bolden was patient with me and allowed me to express myself. Her bed side manner is what is desired by patients, pleasant and warm. I was comfortable and she made it so. She knew what she was talking about and explained to me in depth what was, what is and what will be. I look forward to my next appointment. I'd DEFINITELY recommend her and have already forwarded her info. Wish there were deserves 10 stars to give. Wish I'd found her sooner!!! P.S KEEPING HER IN THE FAMILY IS A MUST.
    M. M — Sep 28, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD.

    About Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710990346
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fran Cook-Bolden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook-Bolden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook-Bolden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook-Bolden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook-Bolden works at Skin Specialty Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cook-Bolden’s profile.

    Dr. Cook-Bolden has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook-Bolden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook-Bolden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook-Bolden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook-Bolden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook-Bolden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

