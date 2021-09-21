Overview

Dr. Frampton Henderson Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Henderson Jr works at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.