Overview

Dr. Fraidon Azizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Azizi works at F Frey Azizi MD Inc. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.