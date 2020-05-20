Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM
Overview
Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - Curry Ford7148 Curry Ford Rd Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 987-2915Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Foot and Ankle Clinic - St Cloud1525 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 214-7978
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Freedom Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Sayeed for pain related to Morton’s Neuroma. I liked his relaxed style. It put me at ease. The treatment he rendered was successful! No more pain! Now I’m recommending my husband see him for heel pain.
About Dr. Fraaz Sayeed, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
- St Vincent Hospital|St. Vincent Hospital / WMC
- U Mass
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayeed has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
