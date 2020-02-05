Overview

Dr. Foxhall Thornton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Thornton works at F. Parker Thornton, MD in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.