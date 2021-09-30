Overview

Dr. Fouzia Muhammedkarim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Muhammedkarim works at Prime Immediate and Primary Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.